Portage Health Foundation matching your Giving Tuesday donation dollar-for-dollar

The PHF is fundraising for 26 non-profit organizations in the Copper Country
John Diebel of the Keweenaw Nordic Ski Club talks to TV6's Tia Trudgeon about being a recipient...
John Diebel of the Keweenaw Nordic Ski Club talks to TV6's Tia Trudgeon about being a recipient of the Portage Health Foundation's Giving Tuesday campaign.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s Giving Tuesday and the Portage Health Foundation (PHF) is fundraising for 26 non-profit organizations in the Copper Country.

In its five years of #givingtuesday campaigns, the Portage Health Foundation has helped raise over $1.9 million dollars to disperse through the community.

But, they wouldn’t be able to do it without your help.

The PHF will match your donation dollar-for-dollar up to $200,000 until 11:59 p.m. tonight.

John Diebel of the Keweenaw Nordic Ski Club explains why you get what you give when you donate to the non-profit through the Giving Tuesday campaign.

The Portage Health Foundation is fundraising for 26 non-profit organizations this Giving Tuesday, 2022.

The Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly is another one of 26 recipients in the Portage Health Foundation’s Giving Tuesday fundraiser.

Director Cathy Kass-Aken says that a donation will go a long when in keeping community members happy and healthy.

You can support the Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly through the Portage Health Foundation's Giving Tuesday fundraiser at phfgive.org/givingtuesday

To make a monetary donation online, visit www.phfgive.org/givingtuesday, or you can drop off or mail a check to the Portage Health Foundation at 400 Quincy St. in Hancock, MI.

