NMU holds First Nations Food Taster

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Native American Student Association (NASA) of Northern Michigan University held a food-tasting event at the Northern Center Monday evening.

Serving up foods like bison, wild rice, squash, and venison allowed the community to try some of the food the first settlers of the Great Lakes traditionally enjoyed. The NASA president says this event is an opportunity to learn about indigenous communities, their history, culture and food.

“We’re doing this as a way to show that we can still eat decolonized foods,” said Sophia Panek, NMU NASA president. “When Columbus came it all became colonized but we’re trying to find ways back to that so we can eat healthier.”

In addition to the food, there were live music and raffle prizes.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.