NMU Foundation invites alumni, community to donate

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the sixth year in a row, the NMU Foundation invites NMU alumni and community friends to donate.

Some donors may receive challenge-match gifts. All donations are online this year.

The foundation says money donated to the foundation can benefit sustainable education and athlete development.

“We are a unique community partner here in Michigan,” said NMU Foundation Director of Annual Giving Andy Hill. “Where a lot of our students who graduate go back to serve our members who are living here. Whether through our education program, nursing, what-have-you, these are people who want to give back to our community.”

Hill says you can choose specific departments to donate money to online.

