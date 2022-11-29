Munising pantries show appreciation for Canathon donations

Donations from the canathon help pantries provide food and toiletries for families.
Donations from the canathon help pantries provide food and toiletries for families.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - As the TV6 Canathon continues, pantries in Alger County are looking forward to your donations.

Pantries rely on fundraisers like the Canathon because they experience an increased need around the holiday season.

Alger Community Food Pantry Volunteer Manager Carol Eglsaer says the donations from the Canathon make a huge difference.

“The need goes up around the holidays into the winter,” Eglsaer said. “Although the mobile food pantries are very appreciated, the food pantry here is open 52 weeks a year and two days a week so people can count on us.”

Eglsaer says this year’s donations are extra helpful because supply chain issues have increased food costs.

“We buy most of our food from Feeding America, but we haven’t been able to get some things from them,” Eglsaer said. “We have had to go to local grocery stores which are also very supportive as well.”

Alger County Saint Vincent De Paul Food Pantry Coordinator Carol Verbunker says donations from the Canathon help provide more options for families.

“We try very hard to keep things in the pantry that families need,” Verbunker said. “Basic things such as cereal, toothpaste and toothbrushes which aren’t really food, but we feel is very important to take care of children and adults.”

Outside of the Canathon, the Munising City Fire Department holds its own effort to raise food for local pantries. This Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. it will be riding around downtown Munising picking up non-perishables.

“If anyone wants to donate, they can just leave a sack of food on the porch or when you hear the fire trucks coming because we will be blowing the horns and sirens you can hand it to one of the kids going door-to-door,” Munsing City Fire Department Chief Ryan Anderson said.

To make an online donation to the TV6 Canathon – or to find a drop-off point near you visit the Canathon website.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

system
A system brings heavy snow tomorrow
UPDATE: Spectrum restoring service after internet, TV, phone outage in Upper Michigan
1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run.
UPDATE: Investigation of fatal Ishpeming hit-and-run continues
NWS winter storm alerts take effect Tuesday morning as Colorado-based system brings moderate to...
Getting slushy, slippery as storm brings heavy wintry mix Tuesday
Six young adults were charged for an assault in Norway Township Wednesday, June 29.
Third defendant pleads ‘no contest’ in April 1 Norway Township assault

Latest News

Luke Kreider, 19, has been charged with homicide-open murder.
UPDATE: Suspect charged in death of L’Anse man faces additional criminal sexual conduct charges
Schools in Marquette County are set to have friendlier playgrounds.
‘Buddy Benches’ to bring new buds together at UP schools
For the sixth year in a row, the NMU Foundation invites NMU alumni and community friends to...
NMU Foundation invites alumni, community to donate
Lac Vieux Desert Tribe of Chippewa Indians incorporates native language and culture into schools.
Lac Vieux Desert Tribe works to incorporate indigenous teaching, language in schools