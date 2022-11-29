Munising pantries show appreciation for Canathon donations

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - As the TV6 Canathon continues, pantries in Alger County are looking forward to your donations.

Pantries rely on fundraisers like the Canathon because they experience an increased need around the holiday season.

Alger Community Food Pantry Volunteer Manager Carol Eglsaer says the donations from the Canathon make a huge difference.

“The need goes up around the holidays into the winter,” Eglsaer said. “Although the mobile food pantries are very appreciated, the food pantry here is open 52 weeks a year and two days a week so people can count on us.”

Eglsaer says this year’s donations are extra helpful because supply chain issues have increased food costs.

“We buy most of our food from Feeding America, but we haven’t been able to get some things from them,” Eglsaer said. “We have had to go to local grocery stores which are also very supportive as well.”

Alger County Saint Vincent De Paul Food Pantry Coordinator Carol Verbunker says donations from the Canathon help provide more options for families.

“We try very hard to keep things in the pantry that families need,” Verbunker said. “Basic things such as cereal, toothpaste and toothbrushes which aren’t really food, but we feel is very important to take care of children and adults.”

Outside of the Canathon, the Munising City Fire Department holds its own effort to raise food for local pantries. This Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. it will be riding around downtown Munising picking up non-perishables.

“If anyone wants to donate, they can just leave a sack of food on the porch or when you hear the fire trucks coming because we will be blowing the horns and sirens you can hand it to one of the kids going door-to-door,” Munsing City Fire Department Chief Ryan Anderson said.

To make an online donation to the TV6 Canathon – or to find a drop-off point near you visit the Canathon website.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.