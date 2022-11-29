Moderate to heavy snowfall into the closing days of November 2022

Find NWS alerts HERE.

Scattered snow and rain showers brush Upper Michigan Monday night through production of a Manitoba-based system and lake effect from Lake Michigan.

A Colorado-based system in phase with a Canadian Prairies system storms into the U.P. Tuesday, bringing moderate to heavy precipitation -- wet snow in the western counties, mixed rain and snow east. Slushy, slippery conditions to impact travel in the region towards midweek -- snow accumulations can exceed a foot in high terrain west through Wednesday. In addition, gale-force winds along with moderate to heavy fluffy snow can create whiteout and localized blizzard conditions near the Lake Superior.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy snow west and rain east; transitioning to snow west to east into Wednesday morning; southwest winds gusting over 30 mph

>Lows: Mid 10s to Upper 30s (colder inland west, less cold nearshore)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy lake effect snow over the west and northwest wind belts; cold with northwest winds gusting over 40 mph

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts, diminishing into the afternoon; blustery

>Highs: 30

Friday: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds towards evening; mild

>Highs: 40

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow (moderate to heavy); windy

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers

>Highs: 30

Monday: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds and mixed rain/snow late

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow; blustery

>Highs: 20

