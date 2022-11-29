Moderate to heavy snowfall into the closing days of November 2022
NWS winter alerts in effect midweek with localized blizzard conditions, gale-force winds possible for some U.P. counties.
Scattered snow and rain showers brush Upper Michigan Monday night through production of a Manitoba-based system and lake effect from Lake Michigan.
A Colorado-based system in phase with a Canadian Prairies system storms into the U.P. Tuesday, bringing moderate to heavy precipitation -- wet snow in the western counties, mixed rain and snow east. Slushy, slippery conditions to impact travel in the region towards midweek -- snow accumulations can exceed a foot in high terrain west through Wednesday. In addition, gale-force winds along with moderate to heavy fluffy snow can create whiteout and localized blizzard conditions near the Lake Superior.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy snow west and rain east; transitioning to snow west to east into Wednesday morning; southwest winds gusting over 30 mph
>Lows: Mid 10s to Upper 30s (colder inland west, less cold nearshore)
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy lake effect snow over the west and northwest wind belts; cold with northwest winds gusting over 40 mph
>Highs: 20s
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts, diminishing into the afternoon; blustery
>Highs: 30
Friday: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds towards evening; mild
>Highs: 40
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow (moderate to heavy); windy
>Highs: 20s
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers
>Highs: 30
Monday: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds and mixed rain/snow late
>Highs: 30s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow; blustery
>Highs: 20
