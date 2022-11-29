Marquette DDA announces holiday parade and tree-lighting schedule

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 12th annual Winter Snow Fun Holiday Parade & 47th annual Tree Lighting Ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, December 8 in Downtown Marquette.

The parade will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Fair Avenue and will travel down north Third Street, ending at the Marquette Commons. The Marquette Commons is also the site of the tree lighting ceremony, which will occur following the parade’s conclusion at 7:00 p.m.

This downtown tradition transforms Third Street into an enchanted scene from the North Pole, featuring numerous festively decorated floats, vehicles, and marching units. The United States Postal Service will be collecting letters to Santa along the parade route. Letters should include a return address so that Santa can write back.

