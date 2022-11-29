Marquette City Commission approves fire truck purchase, increases DPW wages

The Marquette City Commission is managing tight budgets
Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs holds a piece of an aging fire truck demonstrating the need...
Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs holds a piece of an aging fire truck demonstrating the need for future replacements.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission voted to approve two items of new business on Monday.

City commissioners approved a plan to purchase a used fire truck to add to its fleet. The commission agreed that purchasing a new truck for $48,000 or less will help the city get by until it’s time to replace current trucks.

Additionally, the city voted to approve a wage increase on city utility employees and employees at the Department of Public Works (DPW.)

Both votes passed unanimously.

“They work incredibly hard, they work very challenging hours,” said Marquette City Commissioner Evan Bonsall. “[They] have a really difficult task to constantly stay on top of this kind of aging, creaking mass of city infrastructure that we have.”

The increase for DPW and city utility employees is a 2% raise for two more years. It also includes a one-time payment of $625 to employees.

