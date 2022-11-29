Marquette Choral Society rehearses for Christmas concerts

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Choral Society is preparing for two Christmas concerts in December.

The Marquette Choral Society has been rehearsing two pieces since Aug. These include ‘A Ceremony of Carols’ by Composer Benjamin Britten and ‘Carols and Lullabies of the Southwest’ by Composer Conrad Susa.

Colwitz said ‘A Ceremony of Carols’ is usually performed by a women-only group, but the Marquette Choral Society will be putting its own twist on the holiday piece.

“It was originally written for women’s chorus, but we are doing the SATB version which features men and women,” Colwitz explained. “We will also have a harp with that piece so that is wonderful.”

Colwitz explained what attendees can expect during the Marquette Choral Society’s performance of the Conrad Suza piece known as ‘Carols and Lullabies of the Southwest.’

“This is a modern piece that features a bunch of different Hispanic lullabies,” Colwitz noted.

Marquette Choral Society Conductor Erin Colwitz said the group has been practicing hard for many months in preparation for its performances.

“We have about four more rehearsals I believe, so the last rehearsal will be in mid-December and then we’re on,” Colwitz explained.

Colwitz went on to say she hopes the community will come out to enjoy the shows.

“It’s going to be an enjoyable evening,” Colwitz noted. “It’s some light music and you’ll probably recognize a lot of the carols so we’d love to see a lot of people there.”

The shows will take place at Marquette’s Kaufman Auditorium on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3:00 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit the Northern Michigan University ticket website by clicking here.

Costs are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors, students and youth.

