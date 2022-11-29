Little Brothers hopes for hefty TV6 Canathon turnout in Copper Country

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Organizers with the non-profit Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly (LBFE) U.P Chapter in Hancock say they are hoping for a good turnout from this year’s TV6 Canathon.

Food donated to LBFE goes towards the organization’s food pantry, which fills non-perishable food bags that are given out monthly to the seniors in the area.

This also includes special boxes at Christmas, containing holiday-themed goodies. However, issues like higher food prices continue to be a challenge.

“Being a non-profit, we’re very tight on our budget, so we rely heavily on donations,” said LBFE U.P. Chapter Program Director Sarah Hoffman. “The cost of food is so expensive.”

Additionally, the organization’s annual food drive came up shorter than it has in previous years.

“With our food drive this year, it was not as much as we were hoping for, “continued Hoffman. “I think it was about half as much as we usually get in terms of weight.”

According to Hoffman, due to these issues, the need for donations is more important than ever.

“We really appreciate any sort of donations, whether monetary or items for our food pantry program. We really enjoy the community involvement and appreciate everyone who has helped us out, and we’re very lucky to be part of the Canathon,” concluded Hoffman.

Especially needed foods include evaporated milk, cake mixes, cookies, canned fruits and vegetables.

For more information on the LBFE U.P chapter and its wishlist, check out its website here, as well as its Facebook page.

