How to get credit added to your Spectrum bill for an outage

By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Spectrum is experiencing an outage of TV, internet, and voice service in parts of Upper Michigan on Tuesday.

If you are an affected customer, it is possible to get credit added to your bill for the time of the service outage.

You need to contact Spectrum Support over the phone at (833) 267-6094 or online through their Virtual Assistant. Ask if you are currently in an outage and if you are eligible for credit.

If an outage is four hours or longer, credit can be received.

Once the outage is resolved, Spectrum will determine eligibility for credit on your account and contact you.

Spectrum reports there’s an outage in the Marquette area, and customers across the U.P. are also reporting problems.

