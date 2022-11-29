Delta County sees increase in TV6 Canathon donations

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army of Escanaba has already seen the first shipments of TV6 Canathon donations, ensuring its pantry is stocked for the holiday season.

Captain Doug Winters said it mostly comes from local churches and collections are higher this year.

“Donations appear to be up especially here in Escanaba. We’re trying something different this year where we are partnering with the schools, very much like they do in Marquette,” Winters said.

One Delta County school taking part is Gladstone Area Public Schools.

“Our teachers are always looking for creative ways to find that teachable moment. Especially with this, it’s easy to give something way that you don’t necessarily like but when they talk to students about giving something you would appreciate getting, it makes it more meaningful to them,” Superintendent Jay Kulbertis said.

Collections can be spotted at the elementary, middle and high schools.

“Starting with K-2 they’re just introducing the concept of giving, at grades 3, 4, 5 they get a little more competitive with the classroom across the hall, and then with junior and the high school it’s more about recognizing there are some people who need help,” Kulbertis said.

Captain Winters said many people are in need this year. The Salvation Army is seeing a 30% increase in food pantry usage compared to last year across the U.P.

“A lot of that is due to the economic problems that we’re all facing. High gas prices and the people we serve to have less disposable income, so it hits them the hardest,” Winters said.

If you would like to make an online donation or find a drop-off point near you - visit tv6canathon.com.

Collection ends on Dec. 5.

