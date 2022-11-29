Dan Mettlach named new Michigan Tech Football Head Coach

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech Athletic Director Suzanne Sanregret announced Tuesday (Nov. 29) that Head Football Coach Steve Olson’s contract has not been renewed. Associate Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator Dan Mettlach has been named the new Head Coach of the Huskies, effective immediately.

Olson recently completed his sixth season as the leader of the Huskies and held a 23-29 overall record and a 15-23 mark in GLIAC games. The 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under Olson, the Huskies have been honored 25 times with all-GLIAC first and second team awards, while Hayden Huttula (2021 AFCA First Team), Nate LaJoie (2019 Don Hansen First Team), and Jacob Wenzlick (2018 Don Hansen Third Team) were named All-Americans.

Olson was a defensive coordinator and linebacker’s coach for the Black and Gold for the previous six seasons before being named the 16th head coach in program history on November 15, 2016.

“Steve is a person of great integrity, and he has worked tirelessly to fulfill the mission of our athletic department and university,” said Sanregret. “He stepped in with big shoes to fill after Coach Kearly retired, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Michigan Tech for the opportunity to be a part of this school and program,” Olson said. “During my time at Michigan Tech, we did not win as many games as I would have liked to have won. I am very proud of the accomplishments of the players who started and graduated from Michigan Tech. I wish the team the best of luck as it prepares for next season and beyond.

“Michigan Tech is a special place, with special people, and I value the time that I spent here.”

Dan Mettlach joined Michigan Tech’s staff in January 2017 as the Offensive Coordinator and the Assistant Head Coach and later the Associate Head Coach. The native of Gwinn, Michigan was one of the top quarterbacks in Michigan Tech history from 2001-04 and was named an All-American, the 2004 GLIAC Player of the Year, and a two-time All-GLIAC selection.

“Our goal is to be successful in all aspects of the program both on and off the field,” said Sanregret. “A quality football program is a valued part of Michigan Tech’s history, and we’re excited about the vision that Dan has to get us back to the top of the best NCAA Division 2 conference in the nation. Dan has the backing of our football alumni base and his pro-style offense has been effective at every one of his coaching stops.”

“It is an honor to be named the next head football coach at Michigan Technological University,” Mettlach said. “As a former student-athlete here myself, I am familiar with the tradition of excellence and integrity we strive for as a university and within our athletic programs, and I am excited to be able to contribute to that.

“Michigan Tech is an amazing place, and my wife and I couldn’t be happier to continue raising our family in this community. I am extremely grateful to Dr. Suzanne Sanregret for the opportunity to lead this program and am excited for what I feel we can accomplish moving forward.”

Mettlach was the Assistant Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator at Finlandia University for its first three seasons of NCAA Division 3 football. He also had stops at Macalester College (NCAA D3), Hillsdale College (NCAA D2), and Northern Michigan University (NCAA D2) before returning to his alma mater.

Mettlach ranks fifth in Michigan Tech history in total offense with a combined total of 6,348 yards and 66 touchdowns. He is seventh overall in passing yards, completing 358 attempts for 5,261 yards and 50 touchdowns. He helped guide the Huskies to a GLIAC Championship and the program’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2004.

Michigan Tech wrapped up its 100th season of football in 2022 and is in the midst of recruiting for the 2023 incoming class.

