‘Buddy Benches’ to bring new buds together at UP schools

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Schools in Marquette County are set to have friendlier playgrounds.

14 Buddy Benches were donated by Select Realty for area schools.

The benches will go to schools in Gwinn, Big Bay and others in Marquette County.

The Buddy Benches encourage kindness, compassion and the cultivation of new friendships.

“For when kids are just maybe feeling a little lonely, a little bit down, and they need a buddy,” said Select Realty Owner and Associate Broker Andi Goriesky. “This is just a good spot for them to hang out, kind of gives them the sign that ‘hey, I just kind of need somebody right now.’ Don’t we all need that sometimes?”

Select Realty officials said they hope the Buddy Benches will help prevent bullying.

