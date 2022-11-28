UP nonprofit supports veterans homes for Giving Tuesday

All of the money raised by the Superior Health Foundation go to the two U.P. VA homes.
All of the money raised by the Superior Health Foundation go to the two U.P. VA homes.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - A nonprofit is asking you to go online and donate, to help give U.P. veterans something special to look forward to.

D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans is one of two veteran’s homes in the U.P. chosen by the Superior Health Foundation to support during this year’s Giving Tuesday. The non-profit chose to raise money for the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans and the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain.

“Sometimes we might take for granted our liberty and freedoms,” Superior Health Foundation Executive Director Jim LaJoie said. “These brave men and women put their lives on the line for us and this is the least we can do to raise money to help them with projects and services that are needed.”

Jacobetti Administrator Ron Oja says the money from Giving Tuesday will be used to provide something extra to the residents.

“These opportunities for fundraising really give us a chance to round out the full experience,” Oja said. “We can do hockey game tickets; we can do football game tickets. Anything that would fit something that is an extra, something that is more homelike is what we will use these funds for.”

LaJoie says no amount is too small to give.

“Whether you are giving $5, $10, $50 or $100 for this all those gifts matters,” LaJoie said. “You can make whatever feels good for you or whatever you are comfortable with. All of those dollars add up and make a measurable difference for our wonderful veterans all across the U.P.”

Donations for Giving Tuesday close at 11:59 p.m. this Tuesday. To make a donation visit the Superior Health Foundation website and fill out the form.

