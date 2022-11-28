UP Children’s Museum to hold Celebrity Art Auction

UP Children's Museum
UP Children's Museum(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Children’s Museum will be holding its 19th annual Celebrity Art Auction this Thursday, Dec. 1.

The event will be held in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Local celebrities put handmade art pieces up for bid including everything from furniture to food.

Funds raised will go towards operations at the museum.

This year, in honor of the museum’s former director Nheena Weyer Ittner, former artists will be coming back to create new pieces.

“We also have a fan favorite option as well. We’ll put up a board and as you’re here you can put money in to donate and bid for who you think the fan favorite is. Not necessarily the one that will make the most money but maybe it’s the coolest piece or the one you really enjoy,” U.P. Children’s Museum Executive Director Jessica Hanley said.

The Celebrity Art Auction starts at 5:30 p.m. at 123 W Baraga Ave in Marquette. It is free and open to the public. There will also be a child-centered online auction on the day of the event.

