Third defendant pleads ‘no contest’ in April 1 Norway Township assault

Katherine Puma pled no contest to the charge of misdemeanor aggravated assault in Dickinson County District Court on Monday.
Six young adults were charged for an assault in Norway Township Wednesday, June 29.
Six young adults were charged for an assault in Norway Township Wednesday, June 29.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A third defendant in the assault that took place in Norway Township on April 1 has pled no contest.

Katherine Puma is one of six adults charged in connection to an assault against Trentin McWilliams. She pled no contest to the charge of misdemeanor aggravated assault in Dickinson County District Court Monday

She is the third defendant to enter a no contest plea, after Regan Passamani and John Zanon. A sentencing date has been set for Jan. 12. Updates about Puma’s sentencing will be posted here.

