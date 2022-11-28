A system brings heavy snow tomorrow
A strong front and upper-level trough will bring accumulating snow tomorrow. Heavy snow begins tomorrow morning in the western counties. It’ll be raining for the central and eastern counties as temperatures will be in the 40s there. Eventually, it transitions to snow at night once the front passes us. Then, lake effect snow takes over by Wednesday normal as temperatures plunge. West and northwesterly winds become strong during the day. Conditions are expected to be quieter by the end of the week.
Today: Mostly cloudy and mild
>Highs: Mid 30s
Tuesday: Heavy snow west with rain in the east
>Highs: Low to mid 30s west, low to mid 40s east
Wednesday: Lake effect snow showers and windy
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s
Thursday: Isolated snow showers north
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s
Friday: Seasonal with mostly cloudy skies
>Highs: Low 30s
Saturday: Cloudy with snow west and rain east
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Sunday: Partly cloudy and cool
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
