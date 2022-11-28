The Ryan Report - Nov. 27, 2022

This week, Don Ryan speaks with Capt. Doug Winters of the Salvation Army
The Ryan Report
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the final Sunday of November speaking with Capt. Doug Winters.

This week on The Ryan Report, Don sits down with Capt. Winters to discuss the TV6 Canathon and the holiday giving season.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

