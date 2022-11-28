November election unanimously certified by State Board of Canvassers in raucous meeting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Board of State Canvassers held an in-person meeting at 10 a.m. Monday to certify the November 8, 2022, General Election.

The board, which is made up of two democrats and two republicans, unanimously voted to certify the elections in a nearly four-hour-long meeting that included the removal of one disruptive attendee.

That individual was not arrested according to the Michigan State Police.

During the meeting, the board heard from several candidates who were unsuccessful in their campaigns, including GOP Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo. Karamo urged members of the board not to certify the election results, saying she was “totally against the certification of this election,” and made accusations of election misconduct.

Another attendee stood up and yelled at the canvassers “the truth will come out” and shouted “you’re fired” at board chair Tony Daunt, who responded, “If I was only so lucky.”

Michigan elections director Jonathan Brater was in attendance for the meeting and told canvassers that the recent midterm saw record voter turnout with roughly 4.5 million Michigan voters participating in the election. Brater added that “about 42% of voters” voted absentee, a lower percentage than he had expected.

