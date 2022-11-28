Negaunee Miners watch party celebrates teamwork

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Community supported the Negaunee Miners Football Team as it played for a state championship Friday afternoon.

Local businesses like Jackson’s Pit held watch parties during the game. The Miners took on Grand Rapids West Catholic for the MHSAA Division Six State Championship.

“We’re all just really proud to be a part of the Negaunee Miner community and we’re all excited to see where this goes,” said Jackson’s Pit General Manager Becca Poirier. “Win or lose, there’s a big group down here and we’re all excited to see how it goes.”

Businesses say it’s about showing support for the high school team.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.