Negaunee Male Chorus Christmas Concert returns for another year

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas.

The Negaunee Male Chorus Christmas Concert returns to the Peterson Auditorium for another Christmas season.

The Negaunee Male Chorus currently consists of 40 members.

The Christmas Concert will be held Saturday, December 3 at 7:00 p.m.

You can find out more about the Christmas Concert here.

