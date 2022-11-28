Negaunee Male Chorus Christmas Concert returns for another year

Christmas cheer is coming to Ishpeming
Sheet Music
Sheet Music
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas.

The Negaunee Male Chorus Christmas Concert returns to the Peterson Auditorium for another Christmas season.

The Negaunee Male Chorus currently consists of 40 members.

The Christmas Concert will be held Saturday, December 3 at 7:00 p.m.

You can find out more about the Christmas Concert here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run.
UPDATE: 1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run; suspect identified
University of Michigan
Governor Whitmer & Governor DeWine place wager on University of Michigan and Ohio State game
Winter OutBack
OutBack Art Fair hosts Winter OutBack
Alpha Brewing Company
Alpha Brewing Company celebrates Small Business Saturday
Regular firearm season in Michigan runs from Nov. 15 - 30.
Deer Hunt 2022: Submit your photos to TV6 & FOX UP

Latest News

system
A system brings heavy snow tomorrow
Michigan gas price averages decrease 17 cents during the Thanksgiving holiday week
Writing.
Custom poems for Christmas
Not only can surprising someone with a new pet become a financial burden, many dogs and cats...
UP shelters advise holiday restraint when gifting pets