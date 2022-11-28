Negaunee Male Chorus Christmas Concert returns for another year
Christmas cheer is coming to Ishpeming
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas.
The Negaunee Male Chorus Christmas Concert returns to the Peterson Auditorium for another Christmas season.
The Christmas Concert will be held Saturday, December 3 at 7:00 p.m.
