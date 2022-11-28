Michigan State Police warn of increased internet crime during Cyber Monday

It can take seconds for a scammer to steal your banking and personal information.
It can take seconds for a scammer to steal your banking and personal information.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Cyber Monday serves as a holiday for many across the nation who are looking to get the best deal on a gift.

The Michigan State Police says it sees an increase in internet-related crime during the week of Cyber Monday. Something as simple as clicking an unsecured link can mean your identity or card information is in the hands of a criminal.

Lt. Mark Giannunzio says identity theft or card fraud can take months to correct.

“There are people that will go years trying to repair the damage done by a stolen identity,” Giannunzio said. “If you can be really safe by not giving out personal information to people, you don’t know. If you are questioning it don’t do it.”

For more internet shopping safety tips visit the IRS website.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run.
UPDATE: Investigation of fatal hit-and-run continues
system
A system brings heavy snow tomorrow
The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M over misleading mac and cheese preparation time
Body cam footage released by Aurora Police shows Officer Andrew Soderlund in the water and...
VIDEO: Officer swims through icy water to rescue 9-year-old boy
University of Michigan
Governor Whitmer & Governor DeWine place wager on University of Michigan and Ohio State game

Latest News

Spartan Stadium at Michigan State University in East Lansing.
Michigan State to be fined $100K for tunnel brawl, 6 players reinstated
It’s being called a crisis in the U.S. and Lincoln; the rising cost of childcare. The latest...
Marquette County Child Care Coalition announces pilot program
All of the money raised by the Superior Health Foundation go to the two U.P. VA homes.
UP nonprofit supports veterans homes for Giving Tuesday
Michigan election generic
November election unanimously certified by State Board of Canvassers in raucous meeting