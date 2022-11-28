Michigan State to be fined $100K for tunnel brawl, 6 players reinstated

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University has been fined $100,000 in connection with a postgame altercation in Ann Arbor in October.

The fine comes after the Big Ten Conference “thoroughly reviewed” a postgame brawl after the rivalry game.

Additionally, the conference found the University of Michigan did not meet the standards of the Big Ten Conference Football Game Management Manual policy, which requires the host team to provide adequate protection for personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving playing arenas.

The conference determined that MSU players Itayvion “Tank” Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon, Brandon Wright, and Zion Young have served a “sufficient suspension” and will be allowed to play again.

“Our institution does not excuse the concerning actions by some of our student-athletes. At the same time, we challenge ourselves collectively to be thoughtful in how we approach this situation so that further harm isn’t needlessly done. What seems to be missing from the disciplinary outcomes are the learning opportunities that can and should coexist with findings of fault. We must ask ourselves: Are we doing enough, as leaders, to help further safety within our competitions through meaningful actions and education? Or are we risking the opportunities and livelihoods of young people without creating change for success in the future? To that end, we also welcome Commissioner Warren’s offer to work with our institutions to create such an environment for everyone involved. We will continue to evaluate this matter and cooperate with any investigative reviews.”

Joint Statement from Michigan State Vice President & Director of Athletics Alan Haller and Michigan State Head Football Coach Mel Tucker pic.twitter.com/umIzUDuDma — Michigan State Athletics (@MSU_Athletics) November 28, 2022

