Michigan gas price averages decrease 17 cents during the Thanksgiving holiday week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas price averages across the state of Michigan have fallen for the third consecutive week.

According to AAA of Michigan, prices have fallen 17 cents since last week. However, despite the decrease, Michigan still saw the highest Thanksgiving gas prices ever. Drivers are now paying an average of $3.64 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas. Meantime, the national average is slightly lower at $3.56 per gallon.

As far as gas price averages by county throughout Upper Michigan, Mackinac County has the highest average at $4.11 per gallon, and Delta County has the lowest average at $3.30 per gallon.

