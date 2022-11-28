Michigan gas price averages decrease 17 cents during the Thanksgiving holiday week

(N/A)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:20 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas price averages across the state of Michigan have fallen for the third consecutive week.

According to AAA of Michigan, prices have fallen 17 cents since last week. However, despite the decrease, Michigan still saw the highest Thanksgiving gas prices ever. Drivers are now paying an average of $3.64 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas. Meantime, the national average is slightly lower at $3.56 per gallon.

As far as gas price averages by county throughout Upper Michigan, Mackinac County has the highest average at $4.11 per gallon, and Delta County has the lowest average at $3.30 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run.
UPDATE: 1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run; suspect identified
University of Michigan
Governor Whitmer & Governor DeWine place wager on University of Michigan and Ohio State game
Winter OutBack
OutBack Art Fair hosts Winter OutBack
Alpha Brewing Company
Alpha Brewing Company celebrates Small Business Saturday
Regular firearm season in Michigan runs from Nov. 15 - 30.
Deer Hunt 2022: Submit your photos to TV6 & FOX UP

Latest News

Writing.
Custom poems for Christmas
Not only can surprising someone with a new pet become a financial burden, many dogs and cats...
UP shelters advise holiday restraint when gifting pets
People come out to purchase a variety of items in Marquette
‘Co-ops keep communities strong’: Marquette music co-op celebrates first of its kind event
Inside the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce.
Small Business Saturday is once again helping local UP business