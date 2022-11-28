MI-HOPE program to make energy efficient upgrades to homes in UP counties

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) has awarded Western Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Region (WUPPDR) a $500,000 grant to aid the community through energy-efficient home repairs and upgrades through the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy Efficiency program (MI-HOPE).

According to a press release from WUPPDR, the projects are anticipated to be completed by September 30, 2026. “We’re excited to support WUPPDR as it works to facilitate positive change in Houghton, Baraga, Keweenaw, and Iron County communities through energy-efficient repairs and maintenance,” said Tonya Joy, Neighborhood Housing Initiatives division director. “The purpose of MI-HOPE is to improve the health and safety of residents by providing much-needed repairs and maintenance to roofs, windows, and more.”

The MI-HOPE program, an extension of MSHDA’s Neighborhood Enhancement Program (NEP), aids Michigan communities by providing funds to local governments and non-profit organizations to engage in energy-efficiency housing projects. WUPPDR will use these funds for the repair or replacement of roofs, windows, insulation, heating systems, and water heaters.

“MSHDA wants to positively change communities around the state, and we believe WUPPDR will utilize the funds to make the biggest impact.” Jerry Wuorenmaa, Executive Director of WUPPDR, added. “WUPPDR has greatly appreciated MSHDA’s support through a variety of programs over several decades. The competitive housing market has made rehabilitation of existing homes more important than ever. MI-HOPE will empower WUPPDR to respond to the community’s greatest needs for upgrades, demonstrated by inquiries we receive regularly from residents.”

MI-HOPE funding is available statewide, with up to $28.5 million being distributed through various funding rounds – including up to $10 million in the first funding round. The second round of funding will be announced in spring 2023. For details, including eligibility, and to apply, visit: www.wuppdr.org/housing

