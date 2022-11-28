Marquette Senior High School student gives gallery space at Zero Degrees

Leo Barch says, “I feel like a real professional”
Marquette Senior High School senior Leo Barch has gallery space at Zero Degrees Gallery, thanks...
Marquette Senior High School senior Leo Barch has gallery space at Zero Degrees Gallery, thanks to the Young at Art program.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can shop for a Christmas Gift while helping a high school student say, “I made it” at Zero Degrees Gallery.

Every three months, the Downtown Marquette gallery features a high school student who was nominated by teachers/mentors in the art world.

Leo Barch is a mixed-media artist who will be showing and selling his work at the gallery through January.

Leo Barch uses architectural photographs as inspiration for his art.

Barch says that showing his work in the gallery makes him feel like a real professional.

After graduating, Leo Barch plans on pursuing a career in art.

To nominate a young artist for consideration in the Young at Art program at Zero Degrees, contact Marlene Wood at (906) 228-3058.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run.
UPDATE: 1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run; suspect identified
system
A system brings heavy snow tomorrow
University of Michigan
Governor Whitmer & Governor DeWine place wager on University of Michigan and Ohio State game
Body cam footage released by Aurora Police shows Officer Andrew Soderlund in the water and...
VIDEO: Officer swims through icy water to rescue 9-year-old boy
Winter OutBack
OutBack Art Fair hosts Winter OutBack

Latest News

Sheet Music
Negaunee Male Chorus Christmas Concert returns for another year
system
A system brings heavy snow tomorrow
Michigan gas price averages decrease 17 cents during the Thanksgiving holiday week
Writing.
Custom poems for Christmas