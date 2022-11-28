Marquette Senior High School student gives gallery space at Zero Degrees
Leo Barch says, “I feel like a real professional”
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can shop for a Christmas Gift while helping a high school student say, “I made it” at Zero Degrees Gallery.
Every three months, the Downtown Marquette gallery features a high school student who was nominated by teachers/mentors in the art world.
Leo Barch is a mixed-media artist who will be showing and selling his work at the gallery through January.
Barch says that showing his work in the gallery makes him feel like a real professional.
To nominate a young artist for consideration in the Young at Art program at Zero Degrees, contact Marlene Wood at (906) 228-3058.
