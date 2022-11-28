Marquette Senior High School student gives gallery space at Zero Degrees

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can shop for a Christmas Gift while helping a high school student say, “I made it” at Zero Degrees Gallery.

Every three months, the Downtown Marquette gallery features a high school student who was nominated by teachers/mentors in the art world.

Leo Barch is a mixed-media artist who will be showing and selling his work at the gallery through January.

Leo Barch uses architectural photographs as inspiration for his art.

Barch says that showing his work in the gallery makes him feel like a real professional.

After graduating, Leo Barch plans on pursuing a career in art.

To nominate a young artist for consideration in the Young at Art program at Zero Degrees, contact Marlene Wood at (906) 228-3058.

