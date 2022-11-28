Getting slushy, slippery as storm brings heavy wintry mix Tuesday
NWS winter storm alerts take effect Tuesday morning as Colorado-based system brings moderate to heavy wet snow/wintry mix.
Scattered snow and rain showers brush Upper Michigan Monday night through production of a Manitoba-based system and lake effect from Lake Michigan.
Then early Tuesday, a Colorado-based system storms into the U.P., bringing moderate to heavy precipitation -- wet snow in the western counties, mixed rain and snow east. Slushy, slippery conditions to impact travel in the region towards midweek -- snow accumulations can approach a foot in high terrain west Tuesday morning through Wednesday.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with few to scattered light rain and snow showers; southerly winds gusting over 20 mph
>Lows: Mid 20s to Mid 30s (colder inland)
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy wet snow west (mix east); blustery
>Highs: 30s
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with moderate lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; cold with northwest winds gusting over 35 mph
>Highs: 20s
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts, diminishing into the afternoon; blustery
>Highs: 20s
Friday: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds towards evening; mild
>Highs: 40
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow (moderate to heavy); windy
>Highs: 20s
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers
>Highs: 30
Monday: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds and mixed rain/snow late
>Highs: 30s
