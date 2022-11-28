Getting slushy, slippery as storm brings heavy wintry mix Tuesday

NWS winter storm alerts take effect Tuesday morning as Colorado-based system brings moderate to heavy wet snow/wintry mix.
NWS winter storm alerts take effect Tuesday morning as Colorado-based system brings moderate to...
NWS winter storm alerts take effect Tuesday morning as Colorado-based system brings moderate to heavy wet snow/wintry mix.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST
Find NWS alerts HERE.

Scattered snow and rain showers brush Upper Michigan Monday night through production of a Manitoba-based system and lake effect from Lake Michigan.

Then early Tuesday, a Colorado-based system storms into the U.P., bringing moderate to heavy precipitation -- wet snow in the western counties, mixed rain and snow east. Slushy, slippery conditions to impact travel in the region towards midweek -- snow accumulations can approach a foot in high terrain west Tuesday morning through Wednesday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with few to scattered light rain and snow showers; southerly winds gusting over 20 mph

>Lows: Mid 20s to Mid 30s (colder inland)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy wet snow west (mix east); blustery

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with moderate lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; cold with northwest winds gusting over 35 mph

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts, diminishing into the afternoon; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds towards evening; mild

>Highs: 40

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow (moderate to heavy); windy

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers

>Highs: 30

Monday: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds and mixed rain/snow late

>Highs: 30s

