Free ‘Giving with Gratitude: A kindness movement’ event coming to Kingsford

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Businesses in Dickinson County are looking to give back to the community this holiday season.

“Giving with Gratitude, a kindness movement” is a free upcoming event in Kingsford. The idea is for businesses to give away a product for free during the event. Some products include free cupcakes and free photos with Santa.

“The best way to give back is during the holiday season when people are already stressed out. It is something to look forward to,” Kandace Smith, Kandy’s Cakes owner.

So far, more than 30 businesses have signed up. The free event looks to welcome all, regardless of income status.

“All of the wonderful businesses that are coming, these are people who truly care. These are people who want to reach out to our community and say thanks for supporting me all year long, I want to do something back,” Amanda Castor, Ever After Event Center owner.

The event will be on Dec. 17 from noon to 4 p.m. CT at the Ever After Event Center in Kingsford. Businesses interested in participating can reach out to organizers on the event’s Facebook page.

