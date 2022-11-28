Dickinson County business starts two new community outreach initiatives

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A business in Dickinson County is starting two new initiatives to get involved with the community. Danielle Hebert owns Pure Water and Air in Iron Mountain.

This year, she is starting a giving tree and free coat rack in her store. The coat rack is free for anyone to use or donate to.

She is also starting a giving tree, an activity she did with her children each winter when she lived in Wisconsin.

“The City of Greenwood had what they called an Angel Tree. We went and did it every year. My kids had so much fun going to pick out a name. They knew that Christmas was not just about them getting presents, it is about giving back,” Hebert said.

The giving tree is just for the holiday season, registration forms can be found at the store. The coat rack will be up all winter as it is still cold in March.

