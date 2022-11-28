Custom poems for Christmas

Writing.
Writing.(MGN)
By Grace Blair
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’re looking for other gifts for loved ones, the U.P. Laureate Foundation is offering a unique service. Two-time U.P. Poet Laureate Marty Achatz is writing custom poems for $7. It’s a fundraiser for U.P. Poet Laureate Foundation.

Anyone can order a poem and they can be shipped anywhere in the world. The poet laureate says he loves poetry because it helps express emotions.

“We all deal with difficult things in our lives, things that are sometimes really joyful and happy and it’s hard to put into words,” said Achatz. “Sometimes things that are kind of difficult and they feel a little sad. Poetry, somehow, has a finger on that pulse.”

The deadline to order and have it in time for Christmas is December 15. Click here to order a poem.

