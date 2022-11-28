15-year-old Marquette dancer earns instructor certification; chosen as costume model

Meet Autumn Ring and dance mentor Ashley Tremblay on Upper Michigan Today episode 171
Ashley Tremblay and Autumn Ring, the owner and an instructor of Studio Dance Arts respectively,...
Ashley Tremblay and Autumn Ring, the owner and an instructor of Studio Dance Arts respectively, on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s Cyber Monday, Ishpeming’s Santa Claus is preparing to make more appearances this month, and the United States Postal Services reminds you about upcoming Holiday shipping deadlines.

It's Cyber Monday, the USPS reminds you of Holiday shipping deadlines, and Ishpeming's Santa and Mrs. Claus are out for the season!

Plus...

15-year-old Autumn Ring has recently received her certification for dance instruction and now leads a group of students at Studio Dance Arts.

Ring and studio owner Ashley Tremblay say this was a natural transition in Ring’s dance trajectory and opens the door for other opportunities...

15-year-old Autumn Ring is now a certified dance instructor thanks to the help and support of dance instructor/studio owner Ashley Tremblay.

...Like modeling, which Ring now has experience with since being chosen as a dance model for Glamour Costumes.

Though it's not what she originally set out to do, 15-year-old Autumn Ring was chosen to model for Glamour Dance Costumes.

And of course, Elizabeth puts Tia Trudgeon to the test and asks Ring to teach a quick combo.

15-year-old dance instructor Autumn Ring teaches Tia Trudgeon a dance combo.

Studio Dance Arts is located inside the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9 a.m. on FOX UP.

