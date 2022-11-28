15-year-old Marquette dancer earns instructor certification; chosen as costume model
Meet Autumn Ring and dance mentor Ashley Tremblay on Upper Michigan Today episode 171
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s Cyber Monday, Ishpeming’s Santa Claus is preparing to make more appearances this month, and the United States Postal Services reminds you about upcoming Holiday shipping deadlines.
Plus...
15-year-old Autumn Ring has recently received her certification for dance instruction and now leads a group of students at Studio Dance Arts.
Ring and studio owner Ashley Tremblay say this was a natural transition in Ring’s dance trajectory and opens the door for other opportunities...
...Like modeling, which Ring now has experience with since being chosen as a dance model for Glamour Costumes.
And of course, Elizabeth puts Tia Trudgeon to the test and asks Ring to teach a quick combo.
Studio Dance Arts is located inside the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township.
