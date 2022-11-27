Wildcats Late Game Efforts Fall Short in Loss to Huskies

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team (4-2, 0-0) welcomed St. Cloud State (2-2, 0-1) to the Berry Events Center for a non-conference matchup. The Wildcats fought hard but would eventually fall short in the final seconds. The team shot 15-57 (27.8%) from the field and 3-15 (20.0%) from three. Makaylee Kuhn led the ‘Cats with 19 points and seven (7) rebounds.

The Huskies started out strong with a 6-0 run before a Mackenzie Holzwart floating jumper got the ‘Cats their first points on the day three minutes into the game. Abi Fraaza made back-to-back buckets to bring the Wildcats back within three points (6-9). The Huskies had another run of seven points before a Kayla Tierney jumper broke the run and brought the ‘Cats back. The Wildcats trailed 8-16 after the first. They shot 4-15 from the field and Abi Fraaza led with four (4) points.

The Wildcats started the scoring in the second frame with a buzzer-beater three-pointer from Makaylee Kuhn and two made free throws from Abi Fraaza to cut the Huskies’ lead to five. Makaylee Kuhn was red hot in the second frame, scoring her 10th point in the quarter from the charity stripe, bringing the ‘Cats within five. The Wildcats outscored the Huskies 15-12 in the second, but still trailed 23-28 going into the locker room. The Wildcats shot 7-30 (22.2%) from the field and 2-9 (22.2%) from beyond the arc in the first half. The ‘Cats out-rebounded the Huskies 19-18 and converted 7-8 free throw attempts. Makaylee Kuhn led the Wildcats with 11 points and six (6) rebounds to go with one (1) assist in 19 minutes played.

The ‘Cats strike first coming out of the locker room with two Mackenzie Holzwart free throws to make it a one-score game. The Wildcats made a couple of great defensive stands to keep the Huskies off the board to start, and Alyssa Nimz makes a free throw to cut the deficit to two. Andrea Perez made an incredible steal in her own defensive end then sinks a pair of free throws to give Northern their first lead of the game, 34-33. A slick pass from Abi Fraaza found Andrea Perez in the paint to re-give the ‘Cats the lead at 37-36 The quarter ended with a defensive stance from Northern to keep the game tied at 37 a piece going into the final frame.

The Wildcats couldn’t find much offense to start the final frame, with their first points coming from a Vivianne Jende three-pointer just over three minutes in. Makaylee Kuhn was sent to the line and made both free throws, making it a one-score game that was then followed up by an Ana Rhude layup, and the Wildcats tied the game with just under five minutes to play. A strong move to the basket by Abi Fraaz and she found pay-dirt with a layup to give the Wildcats a one-point lead with 57 seconds remaining in the contest. A long review doesn’t go the Wildcats’ way and St. Cloud retained possession, leading to two points for the Huskies and a one-point deficit with 45 seconds left in the game. A St. Cloud triple extended the Huskies’ lead 51-55 with 10 seconds left which proved too much for the ‘Cats to overcome. The score would remain as time expired.

The Wildcats start a four-game GLIAC stint starting with a road trip to Hammon, Ind. to face off against Purdue Northwest.

