Small Business Saturday is once again helping local U.P. business

Inside the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HOUGHTON Mich. (WLUC) - Outside of a few big names, the U.P. is surrounded by small businesses.

On Saturday, The Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce kicked off the holiday shopping season with their welcome event at the office in Houghton.

Assistant Katiee Schliefs detailed what the event process looked like.

“We’ve seen well over 128 people this morning grabbing our coupon booklet that has well over 75 different coupons in it,” said Schliefs. “They come in here get the booklet, grab a swag bag refreshment and then enter a $100 cash card giveaway.”

She added every time you buy something from a small business you are helping one of your neighbors. Schliefs also said the main goal is to help advertise small businesses, like the Chickadees store.

“A lot of people will go and pick up the booklet that the chamber puts out and look through all of the deals and I think it just brings people out. They are very helpful on social media when we post things they share, just the information they give to tourists coming to the area,” said Houghton Chickadees Owner Micki Sliva.”

One young Yooper named Preston Schlief had a message for the community.

“Shop local in the Keweenaw,” said Preston Schlief.

Micki Sliva also expressed how she wants to thank her employees and the entire U.P. community for all the years of hard work and support.

