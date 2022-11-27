OutBack Art Fair hosts Winter OutBack

Winter OutBack
Winter OutBack(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An art fair has taken over Marquette.

This weekend, the OutBack Art Fair hosted Winter OutBack. This scaled-back version of the art fair focused on winter and holiday crafts. Twenty-five vendors packed the Masonic Center Friday and Saturday to sell everything from paintings and photography to ceramics and jewelry.

Organizers say there were many familiar faces at the event.

“It’s awesome having repeat customers and their friends and family that you’ve dealt with before,” said Cindy Engle, Winter OutBack organizer. “They like what you do or come and look to see what you have [that’s] new. It’s always fun.”

The two-day event started Friday at 11 a.m. and ended Saturday at 4 p.m.

