Northern Michigan Men’s Basketball Comes Up Short at St. Cloud State

SCSU was able to put the game away at the free throw line, where they went 24-27 (88.9%).
(WLUC)
By Keegan Cooper
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s basketball team was in central Minnesota for a Saturday matchup at St. Cloud State, where they came up just short in a 76-69 defeat. Max Bjorklund led all scorers with 28 points on the afternoon, but NMU shot just 35% from the floor and 27.3% from the three. SCSU was able to put the game away at the free throw line, where they went 24-27 (88.9%). The Wildcats are now 4-2 on the season heading into a contest at Minnesota Duluth tomorrow afternoon.

The Wildcats’ offense had it going from deep early, seeing a pair of triples from Max Bjorklund and another from Carson Smith for an early 11-8 lead with 13:50 on the clock. The Huskies got it going the next few minutes, outscoring NMU 15-7 before the media timeout at 9:01, with SCSU in front 23-18. Sam Privet came in and produced off the bench for the Wildcats, scoring five in a row out a break to even it up at 23 all with under 8 minutes to go.

Max Bjorklund turned it up another notch after NMU went behind, scoring 14 points in a 5-minute stretch as the half was winding down, accumulating a total of 20, as the Wildcats were ahead 41-38 at the break. Each side shot 14-24 (41.2%) from the floor in the opening half.

Bjorklund kept it going out of the break, producing a quick five points as the Wildcats held on to a 46-41 edge. After being up five at 53-48, St. Cloud State went on a 6-0 run to regain the lead. Neither side was able to go up more than two possessions as the teams continued to exchange their time ahead. A few possessions later, Max Weisbrod connected on a triple to pull it even at 56-56 with 9:03 to go. With 2:53 to go, the Huskies gained their largest lead of the afternoon, leading Northern 69-62.

After the Wildcats pulled with a possession at 69-66, a tough blocking call with 0:32 to go presented the Huskies with a chance to go up five form the charity stripe, which they converted. SCSU was efficient from the line down the stretch, preventing a Wildcats comeback. NMU fell 76-69.

The Wildcats will be at Minnesota Duluth tomorrow, November 27, for a 2 p.m. afternoon matchup with the Bulldogs.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run.
UPDATE: 1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run; suspect identified
University of Michigan
Governor Whitmer & Governor DeWine place wager on University of Michigan and Ohio State game
The Negaunee Miners are playing in their first state final in 20 years
Miners head football coach reflects on a season and a team he won’t soon forget
25% off sale sign at Getz's
Getz’s and Meijer speak on Black Friday deals
Snow man.
Parvu Lights is calling all Yoopers to come out see their christmas lights

Latest News

Huskies women’s basketball beats the Bulldogs 61-46
Wildcats Late Game Efforts Fall Short in Loss to Huskies
Bulldogs men’s basketball overpowers the Huskies
Negaunee falls in state championship against Grand Rapids West Catholic, NMU women's basketball...
11-25-22: Negaunee falls in state championship against Grand Rapids West Catholic, NMU women's basketball and Michigan Tech Hockey