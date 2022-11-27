Mixed precipitation to start week then lake effect

Next system we need to keep our eyes on for Tuesday and Wednesday
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST
Calm conditions will cap off the weekend with mostly cloudy skies but winter precipitation is on the way for Tuesday. It will start off as rain for most of the central and eastern counties. But throughout the day it will turn into mixed precip and snow by the evening. After the cold front passes on Wednesday, lake effect snow will linger along the NW wind belts with windy conditions with the snow. So be sure to make travel adjustments for the rain and snow on Tuesday and more snow on Wednesday

Monday: Mostly cloudy; very brief snow chances in the morning

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy in the morning; rain in the central and east with snow in the west becomes widespread snow

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; breezy winds with lake effect snow along NW wind belts

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; lake effect lingers but diminishes throughout the day

>Highs: High 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; isolated snow chances

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

