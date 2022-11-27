Alpha Brewing Company celebrates Small Business Saturday

Alpha Brewing Company
Alpha Brewing Company(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 7:45 PM EST
ALPHA, Mich. (WLUC) - Businesses across the U.P. are kicking off the holiday shopping season with Small Business Saturday.

Alpha Brewing Company in Alpha celebrated the day with a slew of specials. There were deals on merchandise and gift certificates and a Michigan-Ohio State Football watch party. The brewery also offered $1 off each pint to anyone who wore Michigan (or Ohio State…) gear, donated to the TV6 Canathon, or shopped at a local small business.

Organizers say the brewery enjoys giving back to the community when it can.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Mike Bjork, Alpha Brewing Company managing partner. “One of our mottos for the brewery is ‘we brew with a purpose,’ so we like to give back to the community. That’s why it’s important to support small businesses. When you support small businesses, you’re fulfilling somebody’s dream.”

The next event at Alpha Brewing Company will be a CoVantage Cares fundraiser for the Fortune Lake Lutheran Bible Camp on Dec. 11.

