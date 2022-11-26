Wildcat women’s basketball falls against the Bulldogs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team was plagued with cold shooting and turnovers in a 50-37 defeat to the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs on Friday. The Wildcats (4-2) were 11-44 (25%) from the field, including an empty 0-15 from three. The Bulldogs executed defensively, forcing Northern into 20 turnovers throughout the game, the highest mark on the season. Makaylee Kuhn had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead NMU.

It took three minutes before either side could crack the scoreboard, as UMD’s leading scorer Brooke Olson banked in a hook shot. Kayla Tierney answered it on the other end, connecting on a midrange stepback shot with the clock winding down. That would be the only bucket the ‘Cats would get from the floor in the quarter, as a cold 1-10 (10%) shooting start Northern in a 13-5. Brooke Olson had six points, all in the paint, the lead the Bulldogs.

The cold start carried over to the second quarter for the Green and Gold, coming up empty until Makaylee Kuhn found an opening down low for a basket. NMU trailed 17-7 with seven minutes left in the half. An Ella Gilbertson triple followed by an old-fashioned and-one made it 25-7 with 4:28 to go, as the Wildcats struggled to break down the UMD defense and were unable to capitalize on their open looks. Makaylee Kuhn connected on a pair of baskets late in the quarter, but Duluth’s lead grew to 27-11 at the half. The Wildcats shot just 4-23 (17.4%) with 12 turnovers. The Bulldogs shot 11-30 (36.7%). Kuhn and UMD’s Brooke Olson each had 8 points.

After a pair of free throws from Kuhn, Brook Olson scored six straight and the Bulldogs scored eight unanswered leading into the media timeout. The deficit was 35-13. The Wildcats scored five straight to put a small dent in the deficit, but UMD was able to respond three triples in the closing minutes of the quarter. NMU trailed 44-20 going to the fourth, shooting 18.8%. Alyssa Nimz scored eight in the final frame, totaling 10 points on the afternoon. Andrea Perez added four in the final quarter as the Wildcats outscored the Bulldogs 17-6.

The Wildcats are back in action from the Berry Events Center tomorrow afternoon, as they host the St. Cloud State Huskies at 3 p.m.

