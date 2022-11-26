Ishpeming Christmas parade kicks off holiday season

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming kicked off its Christmas season Friday night with its annual Christmas parade. The streets were lined with onlookers Friday night as the annual Christmas parade made its way through downtown Ishpeming.

Floats, fire trucks, and Santa Claus made up the parade, which ran from the Pioneer Bluff Apartments down to the Iron Range Agency. Onlookers saw floats from different organizations, like Girl Scouts of America and the Ishpeming Ski Club.

“It’s a great way to kick off the holidays, it’s a fun community event that we have a great time putting together, Ishpeming Community Events does a great job getting things organized and if anyone wants to make any contributions to that we accept those too,” said Bob Hendrickson, GINCC executive director.

Every Thursday until Christmas are visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 5-7 p.m.

