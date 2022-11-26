Ishpeming Christmas parade kicks off holiday season

Ishpeming Christmas Parade
Ishpeming Christmas Parade(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming kicked off its Christmas season Friday night with its annual Christmas parade. The streets were lined with onlookers Friday night as the annual Christmas parade made its way through downtown Ishpeming.

Floats, fire trucks, and Santa Claus made up the parade, which ran from the Pioneer Bluff Apartments down to the Iron Range Agency. Onlookers saw floats from different organizations, like Girl Scouts of America and the Ishpeming Ski Club.

“It’s a great way to kick off the holidays, it’s a fun community event that we have a great time putting together, Ishpeming Community Events does a great job getting things organized and if anyone wants to make any contributions to that we accept those too,” said Bob Hendrickson, GINCC executive director.

Every Thursday until Christmas are visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 5-7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run.
UPDATE: 1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run; suspect identified
Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces new investments in Western Upper Peninsula
The Negaunee Miners are playing in their first state final in 20 years
Miners head football coach reflects on a season and a team he won’t soon forget
Human trafficking case.
Baraga County man charged in undercover human trafficking sting
The Mackinac Bridge from St. Ignace, looking South,
Man arrested for human trafficking at Mackinac Bridge while trying to enter UP

Latest News

The Hancock Business and Professional Association and the City of Hancock held its 51st annual...
Hancock holds 51st annual Christmas Walk with community
Christmas trees are available at Flowers by Sleeman the day after Thanksgiving, though some...
Houghton’s Flowers by Sleeman offers Christmas trees for sale
Copper Country businesses are preparing for an uptick in business on Small Business Saturday,...
Copper Country businesses prepare for national Small Business Saturday
The VFW post is decorated for the holiday season
Iron County VFW Post to host winter holiday kickoff event