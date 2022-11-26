Houghton’s Flowers by Sleeman offers Christmas trees for sale

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - On the day after Thanksgiving, Houghton’s Flowers by Sleeman already has dozens of Christmas trees ready for purchase.

Community members came out to purchase trees for their homes from a selection of trees including balsam fir and canaan fir.

Due to pandemic-related supply issues, however, certain types such as spruce and pine are unavailable at the business this year.

“A lot of it is just with COVID in the last year or so, everybody stayed home buying more trees,” Flowers by Sleeman Owner Tony Sleeman said. “So, as you buy more trees than normal sales for a year in the tree farmers, they’re cutting down more trees that they would be selling the following year. So, there’s a little shortage there, so they take a year or so to grow those back to the height they would be able to sell.”

Additionally, with raising prices, Sleeman said that more people are buying earlier to enjoy them longer.

“It’s starting earlier and earlier. People are enjoying Christmas longer, so they’re getting their trees,” continued Sleeman. “With the prices of everything going up with the trees and decorations for their home, they like to see that and enjoy it for a longer period of time, so you get more out of the value of the price of everything.”

Sleeman also explained that he encourages households to maintain their trees throughout the season by checking on their water supply frequently.

“The biggest tip is to water every day,” added Sleeman. “Check the water in your tree every day, even twice a day. Make sure the water doesn’t run out of the tree stand. If it dries up, you’ll start dropping your needles.”

Sleeman’s offers tree deliveries to households in the Houghton and Hancock area.

