Hancock holds 51st annual Christmas Walk with community

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Community members and their families turned out Friday evening to participate in the festivities of Hancock’s annual Christmas Walk on Quincy St.

“This is our 51st Christmas Walk in downtown Hancock,” said Hancock City Manager Mary Babcock. “The Hancock Business and Professional Association started this event, and the city now is partnering with the event, and I just hope that everyone enjoys the evening in Hancock.”

The theme of this year’s walk was Frosty the Snowman.

For the first time, Quincy St. was closed off for the event for additional safety

“It’s the first year we’re going to close Quincy Street to make it a little bit more family-friendly,” continued Babcock. “So, parents don’t have to worry about cars going by as they’re walking down, especially when kids get excited trying to cross the street.”

This year included activities returning from previous years such as snowball bowling, horse-drawn wagon and dogsled rides, and a visit from Santa Claus.

There were also hot chocolate stations and fire barrels along the street.

Last year’s Christmas Walk was downsized due to pandemic concerns.

“We did it very small here, we tried to keep it very safe,” said Christmas Walk Organizer Shelley Lucchesi, alongside fellow organizer Carol Freeman. “The cookies had all their individual containers and everything. And this year it’s just back to normal, everything’s open, we can have as many people as possible here and we are very excited about that.”

Freeman and Lucchesi thanked all volunteers for assisting with this year’s walk.

“We have volunteers, we have junior ROTC, we have many volunteers from the community,” said Freeman. “And we’ve been able to grow this event because of all the volunteers, so we’re very thankful for that,” added Lucchesi.

