Copper Country businesses prepare for national Small Business Saturday

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Businesses in the Copper Country are preparing for national Small Business Saturday, where community members are encouraged to support locally-owned businesses.

“It’s really just a way to support local business owners and the local small businesses that really are here for the community,” said Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce (KCC)’s Board Member Penny Milkey.

The KCC helps bring awareness to these businesses by compiling a coupon booklet every year of discounts businesses are offering.

Business owners have to reach out to the chamber to be a part of it.

“This is the largest Small Business Saturday Booklet that the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce has ever put out,” continued Milkey. “There are 74 businesses inside this booklet with coupons.”

These coupons apply to all kinds of businesses, such as from stores offering food and gifts like K.C Bonkers Toys and Coffee.

“We’re going to be offering 50% off any drink with a purchase of toys,” said K.C Bonkers Toys and Coffee Co-Owner Clay Hilman. “And on Small Business Saturday, that’s probably going to mean most everybody will get 50% off their drink.”

Even education centers like the Keweenaw Learning Center (KLC) are participating, with the KLC offering a discount on its tutoring packages.

“We decided to offer a 20% discount coupon,” said KLC Academic Director and Teacher Jeff Thornton. “Learning loss has occurred across the country and in the Keweenaw, so we wanted to provide another way for families to be able to afford our services for tutoring and after-school mentorship.”

The booklet will be available at the KCC building from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sat.

It can also be downloaded and printed off from the chamber’s Facebook page.

