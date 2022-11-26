Copper Country businesses prepare for national Small Business Saturday

Copper Country businesses are preparing for an uptick in business on Small Business Saturday,...
Copper Country businesses are preparing for an uptick in business on Small Business Saturday, with the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce offering coupons for 74 of them.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Businesses in the Copper Country are preparing for national Small Business Saturday, where community members are encouraged to support locally-owned businesses.

“It’s really just a way to support local business owners and the local small businesses that really are here for the community,” said Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce (KCC)’s Board Member Penny Milkey.

The KCC helps bring awareness to these businesses by compiling a coupon booklet every year of discounts businesses are offering.

Business owners have to reach out to the chamber to be a part of it.

“This is the largest Small Business Saturday Booklet that the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce has ever put out,” continued Milkey. “There are 74 businesses inside this booklet with coupons.”

These coupons apply to all kinds of businesses, such as from stores offering food and gifts like K.C Bonkers Toys and Coffee.

“We’re going to be offering 50% off any drink with a purchase of toys,” said K.C Bonkers Toys and Coffee Co-Owner Clay Hilman. “And on Small Business Saturday, that’s probably going to mean most everybody will get 50% off their drink.”

Even education centers like the Keweenaw Learning Center (KLC) are participating, with the KLC offering a discount on its tutoring packages.

“We decided to offer a 20% discount coupon,” said KLC Academic Director and Teacher Jeff Thornton. “Learning loss has occurred across the country and in the Keweenaw, so we wanted to provide another way for families to be able to afford our services for tutoring and after-school mentorship.”

The booklet will be available at the KCC building from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sat.

It can also be downloaded and printed off from the chamber’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run.
UPDATE: 1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run; suspect identified
Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces new investments in Western Upper Peninsula
The Negaunee Miners are playing in their first state final in 20 years
Miners head football coach reflects on a season and a team he won’t soon forget
Human trafficking case.
Baraga County man charged in undercover human trafficking sting
The Mackinac Bridge from St. Ignace, looking South,
Man arrested for human trafficking at Mackinac Bridge while trying to enter UP

Latest News

The Hancock Business and Professional Association and the City of Hancock held its 51st annual...
Hancock holds 51st annual Christmas Walk with community
Christmas trees are available at Flowers by Sleeman the day after Thanksgiving, though some...
Houghton’s Flowers by Sleeman offers Christmas trees for sale
Ishpeming Christmas Parade
Ishpeming Christmas parade kicks off holiday season
The VFW post is decorated for the holiday season
Iron County VFW Post to host winter holiday kickoff event