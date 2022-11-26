Cool off tomorrow and mixed precip early next week

Highest snow chances for Tuesday into Wednesday
Highest snow chances for Tuesday into Wednesday(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

While this Saturday has been an abnormally warm and pleasant day, cooler conditions are on the way for tomorrow and Monday. A light drizzle is expected in our western counties and with the cooler air could make for some slightly slick conditions on roads and sidewalks. The system to keep an eye on is for Tuesday through Thursday, rain will start off the day and switch to snow by the end of the day. Because of the varied precipitation be sure to keep an eye on roads for possible ice and more slush.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies; light drizzle in the morning out west

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; isolated snow chances for some in the west

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy in the morning; rain to start off but transitions into mixed precip and snow throughout the afternoon

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; breezy winds and lake effect snow along NW wind belts

>Highs: Low 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; lake effect snow diminishing throughout the day

>Highs: Upper 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run.
UPDATE: 1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run; suspect identified
University of Michigan
Governor Whitmer & Governor DeWine place wager on University of Michigan and Ohio State game
The Negaunee Miners are playing in their first state final in 20 years
Miners head football coach reflects on a season and a team he won’t soon forget
25% off sale sign at Getz's
Getz’s and Meijer speak on Black Friday deals
Snow man.
Parvu Lights is calling all Yoopers to come out see their christmas lights

Latest News

Warm weekend with chances snow Tuesday
Warm and sunny weekend with snow back next week
mild
Slick spots early then really nice start to the week
Mixed rain and snow gradually clear out Friday as pleasant autumn weather reawakens into the...
TV6 Weather on Demand - Thursday, Thanksgiving 11/24/2022
Mixed rain and snow gradually clear out Friday as pleasant autumn weather reawakens into the...
Sunnier and mild trot into Thanksgiving Weekend