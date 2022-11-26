Cool off tomorrow and mixed precip early next week

While this Saturday has been an abnormally warm and pleasant day, cooler conditions are on the way for tomorrow and Monday. A light drizzle is expected in our western counties and with the cooler air could make for some slightly slick conditions on roads and sidewalks. The system to keep an eye on is for Tuesday through Thursday, rain will start off the day and switch to snow by the end of the day. Because of the varied precipitation be sure to keep an eye on roads for possible ice and more slush.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies; light drizzle in the morning out west

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; isolated snow chances for some in the west

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy in the morning; rain to start off but transitions into mixed precip and snow throughout the afternoon

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; breezy winds and lake effect snow along NW wind belts

>Highs: Low 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; lake effect snow diminishing throughout the day

>Highs: Upper 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.