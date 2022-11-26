‘Co-ops keep communities strong’: Marquette music co-op celebrates first of its kind event

People come out to purchase a variety of items in Marquette
People come out to purchase a variety of items in Marquette(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette co-op celebrated the holidays with a first of its kind event Saturday afternoon.

From Drifa Brewing Company to Zero Degree Art Gallery, businesses were celebrated at Hiawatha Music Co-Op. People could shop for possible gifts for the upcoming holidays.

Executive Director of Hiawatha Music Co-Op, Terri Bockland, said the hard work to put this event together was worth it.

“Co-ops keep communities strong, they keep them creative and they keep them thriving. We just wanted to celebrate the Co-op vibe in the community and have three under one roof,” Bockland said.

The music co-op hopes because of the success Saturday’s event the hope is to host a similar event next year.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run.
UPDATE: 1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run; suspect identified
University of Michigan
Governor Whitmer & Governor DeWine place wager on University of Michigan and Ohio State game
The Negaunee Miners are playing in their first state final in 20 years
Miners head football coach reflects on a season and a team he won’t soon forget
25% off sale sign at Getz's
Getz’s and Meijer speak on Black Friday deals
Snow man.
Parvu Lights is calling all Yoopers to come out see their christmas lights

Latest News

Art by Al Stender for sale in the Kasota Gift Shop.
Kasota Gift Shop features local artists for Christmas shopping
The Hancock Business and Professional Association and the City of Hancock held its 51st annual...
Hancock holds 51st annual Christmas Walk with community
Christmas trees are available at Flowers by Sleeman the day after Thanksgiving, though some...
Houghton’s Flowers by Sleeman offers Christmas trees for sale
Copper Country businesses are preparing for an uptick in business on Small Business Saturday,...
Copper Country businesses prepare for national Small Business Saturday