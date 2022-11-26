‘Co-ops keep communities strong’: Marquette music co-op celebrates first of its kind event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette co-op celebrated the holidays with a first of its kind event Saturday afternoon.

From Drifa Brewing Company to Zero Degree Art Gallery, businesses were celebrated at Hiawatha Music Co-Op. People could shop for possible gifts for the upcoming holidays.

Executive Director of Hiawatha Music Co-Op, Terri Bockland, said the hard work to put this event together was worth it.

“Co-ops keep communities strong, they keep them creative and they keep them thriving. We just wanted to celebrate the Co-op vibe in the community and have three under one roof,” Bockland said.

The music co-op hopes because of the success Saturday’s event the hope is to host a similar event next year.

