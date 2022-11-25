Warm and sunny weekend with snow back next week

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This Friday has been a warm and nice break from the winter conditions and tomorrow is looking to be the same with warmer air. Temperatures tomorrow are shaping up to be in the high 40s with some experiencing low 50s. The nice conditions don’t last though as chances of rain and snow on the way for the start of the week. At first it will start as rain and mixed precip in the morning and afternoon but will shift to widespread snow by the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures

>Highs: High 40s to Low 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies; chances of isolated mixed precipitation in the afternoon

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the west by morning

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy in the morning; rain to start afternoon but turns into mixed precip and snow by evening

>Highs: Mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow along north wind belts

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with diminishing snow in the morning

>Highs: Upper 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 20s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

