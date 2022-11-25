Two Marquette County businesses give back by giving free meals for thanksgiving

Marquette County businesses are distributing free food as a way of giving back to the community.
Third Coast Pizza crew.
Third Coast Pizza crew.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thanksgiving Day, two local Marquette County businesses wanted to spread the giving season, by giving out free food.

Both of these businesses said this is their way of giving back. Third Coast Pizza prepared 300 pounds of turkey along with traditional sides and pumpkin pie.

“it’s for everybody that just needs some human contact on thanksgiving, we go dine-in only to really push the fact that we want people to have human contact,” said Third Coast Pizza Owner Brian French.

French said without the volunteer’s none of this would have been possible.

“This has actually been the best year for volunteers I’ve had in the 15-plus years I’ve been doing this,” said French. “So, it’s great to see the community care about its own members.”

French said attendees ensured that no one ate a meal alone, even if they came unaccompanied. Meanwhile, Shannon’s home cooking handed out plates of food to their own neighbors in Gwinn.

Shannon’s home cooking employee Mariam Dwelley details why what they’re doing this year is unique and how it’s benefiting the community

“When we do this it’s all donation, it’s all out of pocket from people, anything that the donations don’t cover we take out of our own pocket to cover the rest to make sure there’s enough for people,” said Dwelley. “Afterward will send people out to the community to bring food to people that they know are in need.”

In true Yooper fashion, these businesses were happy to lift their neighbors up and lend a helping hand.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

