Teddy Bear Toss happening December 2 at NMU hockey game
Fans are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal to throw on the ice during the 1st intermission
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Teddy Bear Toss is happening December 2 at the NMU Berry Events Center during the NMU/Tech hockey game. Those in attendance are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal to throw onto the ice in between the first and second periods. All the stuffed animals collected will be donated to the Salvation Army and St. Vince DePaul to be distributed to families in need for Christmas.
If you’d like to donate but can’t make it to the hockey game. You can drop off your donation to either the Salvation Army or St. Vincent DePaul in Marquette
