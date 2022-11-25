Teddy Bear Toss happening December 2 at NMU hockey game

Fans are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal to throw on the ice during the 1st intermission
All stuffed animals collected will be donated to the Salvation Army and St. Vincent DePaul and distributed to families in need for Christmas
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Teddy Bear Toss is happening December 2 at the NMU Berry Events Center during the NMU/Tech hockey game. Those in attendance are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal to throw onto the ice in between the first and second periods. All the stuffed animals collected will be donated to the Salvation Army and St. Vince DePaul to be distributed to families in need for Christmas.

If you’d like to donate but can’t make it to the hockey game. You can drop off your donation to either the Salvation Army or St. Vincent DePaul in Marquette

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run.
UPDATE: 1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run; suspect identified
Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces new investments in Western Upper Peninsula
The Negaunee Miners are playing in their first state final in 20 years
Miners head football coach reflects on a season and a team he won’t soon forget
Human trafficking case.
Baraga County man charged in undercover human trafficking sting
The Mackinac Bridge from St. Ignace, looking South,
Man arrested for human trafficking at Mackinac Bridge while trying to enter UP

Latest News

Teddy Bear Toss happening December 2 at NMU/MTU hockey game
Teddy Bear Toss happening December 2 at NMU/MTU hockey game
mild
Slick spots early then really nice start to the week
Snow man.
Parvu Lights is calling all Yoopers to come out see their christmas lights
Third Coast Pizza crew.
Two Marquette County businesses give back by giving free meals for thanksgiving