Sunnier and mild trot into Thanksgiving Weekend

Pleasant autumn weather reawakens into the weekend before widespread rain and snow return later Sunday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
The southern tier of an Ontario-based system brushes Upper Michigan on Thanksgiving night, bringing several bands of mixed rain and snow. Following the system’s passage is the development of lake effect rain and snow over the northwest wind belts Friday morning. Then, clouds and precipitation gradually clear out west to east in the daytime, as high pressure builds over the U.P. Pleasant autumn weather reawakens into the weekend before widespread rain and snow return later Sunday.

Later next week, a northwesterly jet stream drives cold polar air into the region for a wintry start to December 2022 in the Upper Peninsula.

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow showers plus patchy frost, fog and drizzle; west breezes over 20 mph

>Lows: Mid 20s Inland - Mid 30s Near Great Lakes

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain and snow showers over the northwest wind belts early, then gradually clearing west to east in the afternoon; blustery

>Highs: 40

Saturday: Mostly sunny and windy with above seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 40s/50

Sunday: Increasing clouds with mixed rain and snow spreading into the afternoon; blustery

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts early, then diminishing in the afternoon

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy early then mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow spreading into the afternoon

>Highs: 40

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow; colder

>Highs: 30

Thursday, Dec. 1st: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 20s

