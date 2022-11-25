SnowRiver Mountain Resort opens one ski hill for 2022-23 ski season

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - Beginning on Thanksgiving Day, SnowRiver Mountain Resort opened one of its two ski hills to the public.

SnowRiver Mountain Resort, formerly known as Big Snow Resort, welcomed families from across the midwest to its Black River Basin hill, formerly known as Blackjack hill.

While Black River Basin is currently open, SnowRiver Mountain Resort’s other hill Jackson Creek Summit will not open until Dec. 16.

SnowRiver Mountain Resort General Manager Benjamin Bartz said turnout was pretty good on Thanksgiving Day considering the holiday. Although, Bartz added that more skiers are expected to come to the resort on Black Friday.

“Historically Black Friday is a really big day for us so we are hoping that Friday will be a little bit busier,” Bartz said. “We have been happy to see families out here on Thanksgiving and it’s giving us a chance to figure out what we need to do to be ready for the crowds to come during the weekend.”

The resort offers a 25% discount on lift tickets for ski industry professionals, military service members and those living in ZIP codes starting with 498XX, 499XX, 545XX, 548XX and 54487.

The resort also offers resident tickets valid for residents in the following communities:

Ramsay (49959), Wakefield (49968), Bessemer (49911), Ironwood (49938), Gile (54525), Hurley (54534), Bergland (49910), Marenisco (49947), Montreal (54450), Presque Isle (54557), Mercer (54547), Iron Belt (54536), Saxon (54559), Manitowish Waters (54545), White Pine (49971), Ewen (49925), and Upson (54565)

Season passes are currently on sale at an additional discount.

Bartz said they will be on discount until November 29, after which they will go up to their original price.

For more details on how to purchase lift tickets or season passes, visit the Snow River Resort website by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.