Slick spots early then really nice start to the week

Isolated mix and drizzle will be around the east end during the morning. Clouds will decrease during the day through tomorrow. Conditions will be very pleasant with sunny skies and above-normal temperatures on Saturday. A front moves through tomorrow night into Sunday. Spotty snow/rain mix showers will develop by Sunday afternoon. Otherwise, widespread rain is expected on Sunday for the Lower Peninsula with some mix along 75. Next week will be more seasonal and active. On Tuesday afternoon rain/snow mix will move in with a front. Behind this lake effect snow develops on Wednesday.

Today: Becoming sunny and mild

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Saturday: Sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 40s

Sunday: Cloudy with spotty mixed showers

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with morning isolated snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Tuesday: Cloudy with afternoon rain/snow mix in the west. Then, widespread by the evening

>Highs: Mid 30s

Wednesday: Cloudy with lake-effect snow across the north

>Highs: Low 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with morning snow showers

>Highs: Upper 20s

